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Brett’s Complete Guide To Evernote with GTD - Tutorial
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4 views • September 27, 2020
This presentation is a response to numerous listener questions and requests related to the integration of Evernote with David Allen's Getting Things Done productivity methods. Drew Sample of TheSampleHour.com joins me for this tutorial.
00:00-10:00 - Problems we'll address, how to set up Evernote
10:00-12:00 - Web Clipper Plug-In
12:00-19:00 - GTD, Input-Process-Output, Vertical and Horizontal Views of Life
19:00-22:00 - Setting up Notebooks and Notebook Stacks in Evernote
22:00-28:30 - The "In" Box and Folders - Collection, Identification, Organization
28:30-34:00 - Evernote Customization, Next Actions
34:00-42:30 - Creating and using notes within a project
42:30-47:00 - Benefits, Stress Reduction, Efficiency
47:00-50:00 - Sharing Notes and Notebooks
50:00-52:30 - More on Capturing (Collecting) and Organizing
52:30-57:30 - More On Initial Notebook set-up, Customization
57:30- 1:02:30 - Tags and Contexts
1:02:30-1:06:30 - Areas of Responsibility, Horizons of Focus
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-404
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
00:00-10:00 - Problems we'll address, how to set up Evernote
10:00-12:00 - Web Clipper Plug-In
12:00-19:00 - GTD, Input-Process-Output, Vertical and Horizontal Views of Life
19:00-22:00 - Setting up Notebooks and Notebook Stacks in Evernote
22:00-28:30 - The "In" Box and Folders - Collection, Identification, Organization
28:30-34:00 - Evernote Customization, Next Actions
34:00-42:30 - Creating and using notes within a project
42:30-47:00 - Benefits, Stress Reduction, Efficiency
47:00-50:00 - Sharing Notes and Notebooks
50:00-52:30 - More on Capturing (Collecting) and Organizing
52:30-57:30 - More On Initial Notebook set-up, Customization
57:30- 1:02:30 - Tags and Contexts
1:02:30-1:06:30 - Areas of Responsibility, Horizons of Focus
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-404
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
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