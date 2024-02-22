Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 20-21 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 20 - 21, 2024





▪️ Russian troops again used drones to destroy enemy targets in the so-called rear regions. Ukraine. In the Poltava region, an oil pumping station was hit: a large fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.





▪️In turn, Ukrainian formations launched drones across the Kaluga region . Thanks to the professional work of Russian anti-aircraft gunners, casualties and damage were avoided.





▪️The border regions of Russia, including the Belgorod region, continue to suffer. This time there were no casualties: one woman was injured in the village of Leninsky .





▪️Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues in the special military operation zone along the entire line of contact. In the Liman direction, Russian troops are clearing the territory of the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the approaches to Terny .





▪️In the Bakhmut direction, Russian units continue their offensive towards Chasov Yar . The heaviest fighting is taking place in the Bogdanovka area, as well as on the eastern outskirts of Krasnoe .





▪️To strengthen the defense, the Ukrainian command is transferring additional forces to the site. In turn, Russian troops are striking at temporary deployment points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - one of such facilities was hit in Druzhkovka .





▪️In the Avdeevsky direction, Russian troops have gained a foothold in the eastern part of Lastochkino and are fighting in the center of the village. At the same time, the search and cleansing of remnants of Ukrainian formations continues in Avdiivka .

#video #digest #map #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar