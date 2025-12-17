Will Jesus Actually Return to the Earth?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/will-jesus-actually-return-earth-0

I’d like to take a moment to prepare those who may be very touched by this program as my buddy Dave speaks about his desire to be called up, Raptured, before he died. We can so relate, as this world grows darker, to be united with the Lord.





You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. Thanks for joining us as we begin a new series of discussions with Dave Hunt about his book When Will Jesus Come? So, Dave, I could just start right off and say what’s the book about, and why did you write it? But I have to let our listeners in on a little insight into production here. Dave, what’s the criteria for this program? All you do is walk through the door and sit down, right?



