This Changes Everything

Biden Brand Names: Alias ‘Peters’ & ‘Ware’
* The argument so far has been that Joe had nothing to do with Hunter’s business — and Hunter was not a gubment employee.
* So why was Hunter being cc’d on e-mails involving gubment business?
* This cuts them off at the knees.
* The big guy isn’t protecting his son (i.e. revenue maker); he’s afraid of him.
* Joe is scared Hunter will flip and call him as a witness.
Blast From The Past
• Another Interesting Pseudonym: ‘Pedo Peter’
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v3a1bvw-trumps-surprising-announcement-ep.-2071-08212023.html
