This Changes Everything
Son of the Republic
Biden Brand Names: Alias ‘Peters’ & ‘Ware’

* The argument so far has been that Joe had nothing to do with Hunter’s business — and Hunter was not a gubment employee.

* So why was Hunter being cc’d on e-mails involving gubment business?

* This cuts them off at the knees.

* The big guy isn’t protecting his son (i.e. revenue maker); he’s afraid of him.

* Joe is scared Hunter will flip and call him as a witness.


Blast From The Past

• Another Interesting Pseudonym: ‘Pedo Peter’


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v3a1bvw-trumps-surprising-announcement-ep.-2071-08212023.html

Keywords
