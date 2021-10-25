How to wake up brainwashed by pharma sponsored vaxxine lies and media propaganda

How to wake up brainwashed by pharma sponsored vaxxine lies and media propagandaCharlene Bollinger joins Mike Adams to discuss the BACKLASH against vaccine lies and media propagandaHonestly, I am DONE with waking sheeple up. They are the whole problem. I've been dealing with these people for almost two years. The days of caring for their sensitive nature is over.If someone still believes in globalist criminals lies and propaganda is brainded stupid moron and nothing will help.Some of these people are dem/liberal/commie zombies. If they got the mRNA injections and are having problems, they will blame the unvaxxed. So many people make choices and when they backfire, they blame everything else but themselves.These people have mental problems and if they survive the shot they will become dangerous, more dangerous than they already are...source: