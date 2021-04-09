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Charlotte Iserbyt & The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America
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93 views • April 09, 2021
Charlotte Iserbyt is a former senior policy advisor to the U.S. Department of Education under Ronald Reagan who blew the whistle on Reagan's sellout of the American education system to the Soviets. She eventually wrote a book titled The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America: A Chronological Paper Trail (https://amzn.to/3wJZyL4). She joins Lynne Taylor and me for this exclusive interview on this subject she discovered nearly 4 decades ago.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/charlotte-iserbyt-the-deliberate-dumbing-down-of-america/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
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Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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