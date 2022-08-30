War Briefing for August 30, 2022 - War In Ukraine - Russia

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Yuri, War in Ukraine
Despite the unprecedent, record losses (the heaviest in 8 years of war in a single day on a single section of any front), the Ukrainian offensive in the South, is not yet over. Forest stripes swarm with tanks and self-propelled artillery, and it is possible that the Ukrainian army will attempt another strike. Near Donetsk, a significant success achieved - the second line of defense of the enemy have been breached near Pervomayskoye.