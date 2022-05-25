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Animated Explanations and Free Online Book About M.I.T. PhD's Amazing Hydroplate Theory!
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12 views • May 25, 2022
Check out Lessons 8-10 (including videos) About M.I.T. PhD Walt Brown's Extraordinary and Data-based Hydroplate Theory at God, Scripture, Science, History, Evidence, & Faith. . LESSONS WITH VIDEOS HERE --> https://scripturalscrutiny.com/2017/04/06/294/
See the 9th edition of his masterful book as a free online flipbook and much more at
https://kgov.com/hydroplate-theory-and-walt-brown-on-the-global-flood
See the 9th edition of his masterful book as a free online flipbook and much more at
https://kgov.com/hydroplate-theory-and-walt-brown-on-the-global-flood
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