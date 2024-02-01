Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Antony Blinken is Concerned about the Situation in the Middle East⚡️
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
57 views
Published Yesterday

Antony Blinken is Concerned about the Situation in the Middle East⚡️

Just in 4 months Biden administration admits the Middle East has completely destabilized with #US troops now at risk.

Adding from today:

Saudi Arabia and Iran just joined BRICS.



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket