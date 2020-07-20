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The Soon Coming Jacob's Trouble - the Great Tribulation!
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50 views • July 20, 2020
Jeremiah 30 prophesies about the coming Jacob's trouble. Jesus Christ calls that trouble "the Great Tribulation" in Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21. Christ says it will be the time as has never been in our history in terms of suffering and troubles. Since Jacob is the father of 12 tribes, hence Jacob's trouble, the Great Tribulation, will affect Jacob's modern descendants, particularly those who have been blessed with tremendous material wealth and dominant position in the world - Britain and America!
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