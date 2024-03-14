3/13/24 Beyond Genes: Dr. Wallach on Epigenetics & Nutrition Daily With Doc and Becca.

In this episode, Dr. Wallach will delve into the exciting world of epigenetics, exploring how our diet and lifestyle choices can influence gene activity without changing our DNA itself. He'll explain how these epigenetic changes can impact our health and well-being. Dr. Wallach will then connect this to the realm of nutrition, discussing how we can leverage specific dietary strategies to potentially optimize our epigenetic landscape and promote overall health. Dr. Wallach will tie everything together with our tried and true home wellness remedies; discussing things as Grandma used to do!
STREAM SCHEDULE:
Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST
To Join Us Visit:
DailyWithDocZoom.com
Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:
dailywithdoc.com
Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:
dailywithdoc.com
Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:
dailywithdoc.com
** Now on Apple TV
apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926
** Now on Vimeo vimeo.com/user210503445/collections
** Now on Roku TV
channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca
Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at DIYwithDocWallach.com
Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us CoachwithBecca.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.