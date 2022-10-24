10/23/2022 Miles Guo: Hu Jintao was weeping when he was pushed out of the venue by four guys. If Ling Jihua and Huo Ke were still in power, Hu would not have thought about fighting on his own

https://gnews.org/articles/486485 Summary：Hu Jintao is perhaps one of the most pathetic emperors in the history of China





