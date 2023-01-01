Create New Account
(Proverbs 12:22) "Lying lips are abomination to the Lord: but they that deal truly are his delight."
Trump: the son of perdition
Published 20 hours ago |

(Proverbs 12:22)"Lying lips are abomination to the Lord: but they that deal truly are his delight."


(Proverbs 13:5)

"The righteous hate what is false, but the wicked make themselves a stench and bring shame on themselves."


Keywords
trumppoliticsevildonald trumpnew world orderfreemasonrywitchcraftdonald john trumpsorcerypolitical theaterliarsthe occultlying lipsthe wickedmk ultra programmingcompulsive liarthe taresthe chaffthe goatsthe game

