Ghost Town NYC – Shock Claim of Mass Graves as Video Rockets Around the World Stoking Covid-19 Panic

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I woke up this morning to an email inbox flooded with concerned messages from viewers around the world who saw re-reporting in their own countries of horrific images and drone videos of mass graves being filled with what many were lead to believe were New Yorker dying by the thousands from the dreaded coronavirus, Covid-19. Facts are funny things and in this case, yet again, they seem to paint a much different picture than BBC fake news injects might suggest.
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