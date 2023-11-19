Martus for Truth: Extol What is Good

I know, from personal experience, that there are those who are ALWAYS being slandered, just like, for 2,000 years, Jesus Christ has been getting slandered. You cannot join Him in His resurrection except you also join Him in His suffering—and truth be told, slander, though indeed painful to endure, is a light burden; a burden that, when transferred back unto the perpetrators, will not be nearly so light on them.





#PsalmOneFortyFive, #Merciful, #Graceful