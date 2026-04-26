Heavy Metal Detox Bath - Remedy Against the Nanotech from Vaccines

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:::::Before doing this you should pour 1 teaspoon full of BORAX to remove the fluoride from the bath water! Let the borax neutralize the fluoride / chlorine for at least 10 min. then proceed with the other ingredients. If this step is not performed then the detox won't be as good / effective. FYI borax = boron which is an essential mineral (type of salt) we are all deficient in.
1/3 cup Bentonite Clay
1/3 cup Epsom Salt
1/3 cup Baking Soda
Soak for 25-30 min for the best results
BATHING is a fantastic way to detox while absorbing the healing properties of BAKING SODA & BENTONITE CLAY!
Also magnesium (crystal) baths, you can use pure magnesium oil daily(get a good one), under the feet, in the armpits, and on the stomach are among the areas of the body where absorption is highest.