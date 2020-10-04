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A5. MMS STORIES: Alan Keys uses MMS Chlorine Dioxide to keep him healthier and active in his older age
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1596 views • October 04, 2020
Political activist and one-time presidential candidate in the U.S., Alan Keys tells his story with MMS. He traveled to Africa and saw, first hand, what ClO2 could do to cure malaria patients. He now uses it regularly and shares his changes in health and energy. Bob the plumber is also a great proponent of the use of MMS.
See the full interview at:
https://www.brighteon.com/2ed7478b-d9e6-41c2-ae2c-ad731c0d8d24
See the Africa Visit with Keys at:
Still looking...
Here's a different one on the africa trip
https://www.brighteon.com/fd50a4d6-4524-4a04-b27c-f950b514754b
See the full interview at:
https://www.brighteon.com/2ed7478b-d9e6-41c2-ae2c-ad731c0d8d24
See the Africa Visit with Keys at:
Still looking...
Here's a different one on the africa trip
https://www.brighteon.com/fd50a4d6-4524-4a04-b27c-f950b514754b
Keywords
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