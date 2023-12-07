Create New Account
HOW TO ESCAPE THE MATTRIX AND GAIN YOUR FREEDOM BACK.
THE GREAT AWAKENING
Published 19 hours ago

To contact me:- Email Mark - [email protected] (Primary)

Or PINAC NZ - [email protected]

Or In Justice We Trust – [email protected]


Legal Templates for All

https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...


Link to Case Law NZLII (New Zealand Legal Information Institute)

http://www.nzlii.org/


Link to Personal RFI Form

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wurU...


Link to General RFI Form

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Lek3...


NZ Bill Of Rights Acts 1990 - https://www.legislation.govt.nz/act/p...


FREEDOM PROTESTORS TEMPLATE – APPLICATION FOR DISMISSAL

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r-Cz...


REPORT OF THE SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON THE INDEPENDENCE OF JUDGES AND LAWYERS, PARAM CUMARASWAMY, SUBMITTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMISSION RESOLUTION 1999/31

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1u-jh...


UN Document for Petition against Corrupt Judicial Conduct Commission

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18FW6...


Section 83 NZ Documents link for templates to assist various professions.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...


CKA’s Main Channel – Youtube -


 / @ckamarkothokeen


CKA’s Backup – Youtube -


 / @ckamarkothokeenbackup4732


In Justice We Trust – Youtube -


 / @injusticewetrust7497


PINAC NZ – Youtube -


 / @pinacnz1569


Cka's Odysee - https://odysee.com/@cka-mark-otho-keen:5









freedomsciencepreppingsurvivallatestmatrixnew zealandlawrightscorporationbirthhuman rightsescapeofferedlibertad

