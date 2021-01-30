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NutriMedical Report H1FriJan29th_WELLNESSPROTOCOLANSWERSMICHDRBILLDEAGLEMD
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WELLNESS PROTOCOL ANSWERS TO EMAILS AND CALLERS MICHELLE AND DR BILL DEAGLE MD, OPTIMIZED HEALTH NUTRIMEDS PROTOCOLS FREE ACCESS AND EMAIL HELP DRBILLDEAGLEMDatGMAILdotCOM, MEDIA NOW ALL AT DEAGLEdashNETWORKdotCOM, DR DAN ROYAL JD DO AND DR BILL SINGH PHD FIRST NATIONS MEDICAL BOARD,
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