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Police Murdered an Attendant for Covid-19
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54 views • April 13, 2020
Stanley was reported to have attempted to stop a motorcycle rider, who violated the lockdown order.
The disobedient bike rider attempted to escape and the police officer went for his gun and shot in the direction of the fleeing okada man and the bullet hit the petrol attendant, injuring him fatally in the process. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died later.
https://www.sunnewsonline.com/covid-19-tragedy-policeman-to-be-arraigned-for-killing-petrol-attendant-in-aba/
The disobedient bike rider attempted to escape and the police officer went for his gun and shot in the direction of the fleeing okada man and the bullet hit the petrol attendant, injuring him fatally in the process. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died later.
https://www.sunnewsonline.com/covid-19-tragedy-policeman-to-be-arraigned-for-killing-petrol-attendant-in-aba/
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