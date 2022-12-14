THE HIGHWIRE’S LAB INVESTIGATION OF COVID VACCINES

Del BigTree at the HighWire





Del recently visited the laboratory of Pathologist, Dr. Ryan Cole, to get a first-hand look under microscopes to find out what is true, and what is not, about Covid-19 vaccines, along with unusual samples from postmortem vaccinated patients. Then, Del tests his own blood on each one of the Covid Vaccines.





#DrRyanCole #BloodClots #LabInvestigation #CovidVaccines





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20bd6i-the-highwires-lab-investigation-of-covid-vaccines.html



