⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, February 8, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (8 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware of the units from 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukrane (AFU) near Olshanka, Pershotravnevoye, Krakhmalnoye, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 35 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured personnel carrier, and 1 motor vehicle have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, the artillery, and flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have neutralised the manpower and hardware of the units from 66th Mechanised, 25th Airborne, 95th Airborne Assault, and 81st Airmobile brigades of the AFU near Stelmakhovka, Chervonopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 130 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), as well as one ordnance depot of 66th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been eliminated near Podliman (Kharkov region).





💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive and firepower operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of over 140 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 pickups, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.





◽️ 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Avdeyevka and Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk direction, Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralised the units from 72nd Mechanised, 1st Tank, and 35th Marine brigades of the AFU near Ugledar and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 75 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️ 3 AFU ordnance and fuel depots have been destroyed by the artillery near Novomikhaylovka, Ugledar, and Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 AFU mortar crew near Olgovka (Kherson region).





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 74 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 123 areas.





💥 In Kharkov, the workshops at an aircraft industrial enterprise, that modernised unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and loitering munitions, have been destroyed.





◽️ Moreover, the headquarters of 79th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU has been neutralised near Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 11 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS MLRS, and 10 UAVs near Zhitlovka, Stelmakhovka, Krasnorechenskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Skelki, Verkhnyaya Krinitsa (Zaporozhye region), Staraya Zburyevka (Kherson region), Trudovskoy, Kuybyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic), and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).





📊 In total, 382 airplanes, 206 helicopters, 3,046 unmanned aerial vehicles, 403 air defence missile systems, 7,789 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,011 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,022 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,291 units of special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.