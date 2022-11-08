Capt.Keshel - 2020 Election Must Be Decertified To Mark The Record To Reflect The Truth, Red Wave

X22 SPOTLIGHT Guest:Capt. Seth Keshel
2020 Election Must Be Decertified To Mark The Record To Reflect The Truth, Red Wave
Capt Seth Keshel is an army intelligence veteran and analytics guru. Seth has been researching the election fraud not just for the 2020 elections but all elections. The Ds are in trouble, the people are seeing the truth and a red wave is going to hit. The Ds are going to try to cheat like they always do, but this time the people can override their system. The 2020 election must be decertified to fix the rigged election system.
