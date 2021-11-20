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ANOTHER WHITE KID SLAUGHTERED BY DIE-VERSITY ~ SO WHY ARENT WHITES OUT RIOTING FOR THEIR OWN PEOPLE?
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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170 views • November 20, 2021
Jacob Billington Stabbed to Death by Negro Scum Who Went on a Rampage Stabbing 8 People and Always Aimed for the Head, Neck or Face and Used Maximum Force, Some Victims He Even Smirked and Made Comments Such as "You Have a Wound Now" and "Watch This" Before Stabbing His Victims.... B B But Wonderful Die-versity Huh ? Wake the Fuck Up White People They Are Slaughtering Our People in Our Own Lands and We Dont Even Get Out There and Say a Damn Thing, Are We Not Done With This Shit, Seriously ? Diversity Is Literally Slaughtering Our Children Now. Links Below Will Give You Further Information on This Wicked Crime, Our Government Has Utterly Failed Us and Our People.

: https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/local-news/zephaniah-mcleod-smirked-said-watch-22189316?utm_source=mantis_rec&;utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=more_like_this

: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-man-paranoid-schizophrenia-who-25477878

: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/chilling-cctv-shows-moment-knifeman-25489857?utm_source=mantis_rec&;utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=more_like_this

: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8713447/Murder-suspect-27-remanded-custody-blade-rampage-streets-Birmingham.html

: https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/dad-speaks-out-after-coming-22224838

(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/myaccount.php?user=9328
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/

credit for the video goes to - https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/KLExdNHFu7pez9i
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