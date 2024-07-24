⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of AFU 71st jaeger, 92nd assault, 113rd, 127th territorial defence, and 13th national guard brigades near Tikhoye, Malye Prohody, Krugloye, and Borshchevaya (Kharkov region).

One counter-attack launched by the AFU 92nd Air Assault Brigade's assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Croatian-made 128-mm RAK-SA-12 MLRS, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer. In addition, one AFU ammunition depot has been destroyed.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces defeated units of AFU 124th mechanised and 112th territorial defence brigades near Petropavlovka and Peschanoye (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 550 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops eliminated one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, Hortitsa-M and Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, one U.S. AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare station, and one ammunition depot.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces continue to take more advantageous lines and positions. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of AFU 24th, 54th mechanised, 114th, and 122nd territorial defence brigades close to Chasov Yar, Verkhnekamenskoye, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 700 Ukrainian troops, one armoured personnel carrier, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer.

Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on units of AFU 51st mechanised, 68th jaeger, 95th air assault brigades and the Lyut Assault Brigade near Progress, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Druzhba, and Artyomovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade's assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 395 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and three ammunition depots.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised and 129th territorial defence brigades.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, and one ammunition depot.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces hit units of AFU 121st and 124th territorial defence brigades close to Sadovoye, Antonovka, and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one ammunition depot.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have eliminated one UAV command post and one depot of unmanned aerial vehicles of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade, one low-altitude surveillance radar, one radar station for illumination of target and guidance, one S-300 combat control vehicle and two anti-aircraft missile launchers.

Clusters of AFU manpower and hardware were engaged in 146 areas.



▫️Russian air defence units shot down two Tochka-U tactical missiles, two French-made Hammer guided bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile and 61 U.S.-made unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊In total, 630 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 28,330 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 air defence missile systems, 16,645 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,383 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,319 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,012 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.