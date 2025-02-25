Bitcoin's Role and Challenges

Bitcoin was once hailed as the future of fast, cheap, everyday transactions. But has it lived up to that promise? While it’s now often seen as digital gold—a store of value—its use for daily purchases remains limited. High fees and scalability issues have pushed many to explore alternatives like Ethereum, Solana, and layer-two solutions.





So, is Bitcoin’s original vision dead, or is it evolving into something new? Dive deeper into this debate by watching the latest interview where experts break down Bitcoin’s journey, its challenges, and what the future holds for crypto.





