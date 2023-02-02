https://gettr.com/post/p26yu6684f1

1/30/2023 Brother Changdao: The CCP’s decades-long infiltration in the US judicial system has made it very challenging for a lawyer to represent the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China in a lawsuit. However, we firmly believe that the CCP cannot buy off the entire American legal community, and we will be able to find the lawyers who are righteous, not afraid of being attacked and threatened, and endorse our cause of taking down the CCP!

#CCPInfiltrationInUSJudicialSystem #HimalayaMOSvsSaraLihongWei #NFSC #WhistleblowersMovement





1/30/2023 长岛哥：中共对美国法律界的长期渗透让大多数律师不敢接爆料革命、新中国联邦的案子，但是我们坚信中共不可能收买所有的人、一定能找到不怕攻击威胁、有正义感、认同灭共事业的律师！

#中共渗透美国司法 #香草山告魏丽红案 #新中国联邦 #爆料革命





