Wind Turbine BURNS Emitting Trail of Smoke Off England's Coast
Published a day ago

Breitbart


August 16, 2023


That doesn't seem very green: A wind turbine was seen BURNING off the coast of England on Tuesday, August 15. Nearby personnel from the Humber Coastguard were evacuated away from the burning wind turbine.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyCZj85Z0qU

