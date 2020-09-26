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The real story behind USA’s attacks on TikTok, WeChat, Huawei and ZTE. It is an old one - really old. China Tech News Flash! #89
China Rising Radio Sinoland
China Rising Radio Sinoland
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40 views • September 26, 2020
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Pictured above: that’s TikTok and WeChat on a Huawei phone, full of ZTE components, all of whom are struggling against the West’s centuries’ old gangster global business model.

Source article with all the images and hyperlinks: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/09/24/the-real-story-behind-usas-attacks-on-tiktok-wechat-huawei-and-zte-it-is-an-old-one-really-old-china-rising-radio-sinoland-200924/

Much more at, www.chinarising.puntopress.com

The China Trilogy: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/
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