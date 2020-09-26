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The real story behind USA’s attacks on TikTok, WeChat, Huawei and ZTE. It is an old one - really old. China Tech News Flash! #89
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40 views • September 26, 2020
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In Solidarity, Jeff
Pictured above: that’s TikTok and WeChat on a Huawei phone, full of ZTE components, all of whom are struggling against the West’s centuries’ old gangster global business model.
Source article with all the images and hyperlinks: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/09/24/the-real-story-behind-usas-attacks-on-tiktok-wechat-huawei-and-zte-it-is-an-old-one-really-old-china-rising-radio-sinoland-200924/
Much more at, www.chinarising.puntopress.com
The China Trilogy: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/
Bitchute Video Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/REzt6xmcmCX1/
Brighteon Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jeffjbrown
Become a regular China Rising Radio Sinoland patron and get FREE BOOKS!
https://www.patreon.com/China_Rising_Radio_Sinoland
Support all my hard work, videos, podcasts and interviews on CRRS via PayPal! Bank cards can also be used through the PayPal portal.
https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino
Support my many hours of research and articles on CRRS via FundRazr! FundRazr also accepts bank cards and PayPal…
https://fundrazr.com/91a6sb?ref=ab_78aX23
Become a China Tech News Flash! patron and see your future now!
http://patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash
It all goes towards the same win-win goals: unique research, reporting and truth telling to support the global 99% and the real story of the Chinese people, for a more just and mutually beneficial 21st century. Thank you.
Please "Like" and follow CRRS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/44DaysPublishing
I hope you will follow and share CRRS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_days
And connect with me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-j-brown-0517477/
And VK: https://vk.com/chinarisingradiosinoland
In Solidarity, Jeff
Pictured above: that’s TikTok and WeChat on a Huawei phone, full of ZTE components, all of whom are struggling against the West’s centuries’ old gangster global business model.
Source article with all the images and hyperlinks: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/09/24/the-real-story-behind-usas-attacks-on-tiktok-wechat-huawei-and-zte-it-is-an-old-one-really-old-china-rising-radio-sinoland-200924/
Much more at, www.chinarising.puntopress.com
The China Trilogy: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/
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