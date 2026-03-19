Strong In This One The Kayfabe Is

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Setting aside the drama, this Joe Kent thing is significant in two ways:
1. He is the first member of Team Trump to defect and pull a Hollywood Hogan act.
2. He is calling out Israel.
Republican WrestleMania baby!
Let’s see what happens.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 March 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-march-18-2026