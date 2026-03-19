Strong In This One The Kayfabe Is

Setting aside the drama, this Joe Kent thing is significant in two ways:

1. He is the first member of Team Trump to defect and pull a Hollywood Hogan act.

2. He is calling out Israel.

Republican WrestleMania baby!

Let’s see what happens.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 March 2026

https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-march-18-2026

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2034444911521513660