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Vaccines, The Electoral College Votes & The Infiltration of 2 Million Communist Chinese In The West
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27 views • December 15, 2020
Obviously, there is a perfect storm brewing, but I'm not sure the people have quite figured out that they are the target. With the rollout of vaccines, which are known to have adverse effects, and those in government who are pushing them not receiving them, along with Monday's Electoral College vote and the leak of nearly 2 million Communist Chinese in positions of power in the West, the future is shaping up to be very dangerous.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/vaccines-the-electoral-college-votes-the-infiltration-of-2-million-communist-chinese-in-the-west/
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/vaccines-the-electoral-college-votes-the-infiltration-of-2-million-communist-chinese-in-the-west/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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