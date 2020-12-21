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THE CHRISTMAS STORY - A SAVIOUR IS BORN
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14 views • December 21, 2020
We wish everyone a Merry Christmas, health and especially God’s blessings.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Matthew chapter 1 & Luke chapter 1 and reflects on the Christmas Story. Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour was born, died on the Cross for our sins and rose again that we might have everlasting life. Thanks to God our Father for giving us such a gift of Eternal life through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Matthew chapter 1 & Luke chapter 1 and reflects on the Christmas Story. Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour was born, died on the Cross for our sins and rose again that we might have everlasting life. Thanks to God our Father for giving us such a gift of Eternal life through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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