BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

INSTEAD OF VANITY IN YOUR SOUL, SEEK FIRST THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN, Ecclesiastes 6:1-12, 20260325
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 2 days ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Ecclesiastes 6:

There is an evil which I have seen under the sun, and it is common among men:

A man to whom God hath given riches, wealth, and honour, so that he wanteth nothing for his soul of all that he desireth, yet God giveth him not power to eat thereof, but a stranger eateth it: this is vanity, and it is an evil disease.

If a man beget an hundred children, and live many years, so that the days of his years be many, and his soul be not filled with good, and also that he have no burial; I say, that an untimely birth is better than he.

For he cometh in with vanity, and departeth in darkness, and his name shall be covered with darkness.

Moreover he hath not seen the sun, nor known any thing: this hath more rest than the other.

Yea, though he live a thousand years twice told, yet hath he seen no good: do not all go to one place?

All the labour of man is for his mouth, and yet the appetite is not filled.

For what hath the wise more than the fool? what hath the poor, that knoweth to walk before the living?

Better is the sight of the eyes than the wandering of the desire: this is also vanity and vexation of spirit.

10 That which hath been is named already, and it is known that it is man: neither may he contend with him that is mightier than he.

11 Seeing there be many things that increase vanity, what is man the better? Amen!

* * * *

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]


Keywords
childrenevilpowersundiseaselivewealthmenyearsspiritbirthsoulgoodricheatbettercommonvanitydayshonorwisedesirestrangerhundredvexation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sky Scroll: Decoding the divine eclipse messages

Sky Scroll: Decoding the divine eclipse messages

Kevin Hughes
Kentucky Family Declines Data Center Offer, Citing Farmland Preservation

Kentucky Family Declines Data Center Offer, Citing Farmland Preservation

Douglas Harrington
Study Reports Meat Consumption Linked to Lower Alzheimer&#8217;s Risk in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

Study Reports Meat Consumption Linked to Lower Alzheimer’s Risk in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

Coco Somers
Britain Assumes Command of Multinational Task Force in Strait of Hormuz as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Britain Assumes Command of Multinational Task Force in Strait of Hormuz as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Garrison Vance
Three charged in alleged scheme to smuggle AI chips to China via Thailand

Three charged in alleged scheme to smuggle AI chips to China via Thailand

Laura Harris
Silent Strokes: Biden officials buried evidence of vaccine-induced brain clots to protect a deadly political narrative

Silent Strokes: Biden officials buried evidence of vaccine-induced brain clots to protect a deadly political narrative

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy