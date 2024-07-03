BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I Think I'm Turning American I Really Think So
Happy Birthday, United States Of America! WE are working behind the scenes to restore the former glory of all legitimate nation-states, and the eternal flame of human spirit that REFUSES to submit. #WWG1WGA #NCSWIC


You can get that Thomas Jefferson quote text tee here https://www.ebay.com/itm/233875889205 or with the Rembrandt painting of TJ on a coffee mug here https://www.ebay.com/itm/233875878905 there's a few other tees, stickers as well in my Ebay shop.


I've spent a lot of time making detailed videos and art about death, the afterlife, samsara and reincarnation. Scroll though this channel for more info like the intro of this video.


Video channels, art, ebay shop and more here www.linktr.ee/mjtank108


P.S. This version is updated with the "I have sworn upon the altar of God, eternal hostility towards every form of tyranny of the minds of man." Thomas Jefferson/Rembrandt 1800 quote image, because the OG version is what I used for design work (see ebay listings) and, when used in the OG video, only displayed a green screen. I thought it was important enough to redo the video despite losing a few hundred view counts.

