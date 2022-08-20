Man murdered in front of his family for opposing being kidnapped//Hombre asesinado frente a su familia por oponerse a ser secuestrado

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#VIDEO STRONG IMAGES! -He opposes kidnapping and they riddle him in front of his family, in # Michoacán
Armed subjects assassinate a father of a family in Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, for resisting being kidnapped. The man was accompanied by his children and his wife, who recorded the events.
According to local media versions, the victim named Luis "E" was a businessman dedicated to the transport of minerals, and before his murder he went with his family to make some purchases aboard his truck.
Para Bolivia 🇧🇴 MAR (la bandera más larga del mundo) https://bit.ly/3m3ZlhE
#VIDEO ¡IMÁGENES FUERTES! - Se opone a secuestro y lo acribillan frente a su familia, en #Michoacán
Para Bolivia 🇧🇴 MAR (la bandera más larga del mundo) https://bit.ly/3m3ZlhE