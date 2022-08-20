Man murdered in front of his family for opposing being kidnapped//Hombre asesinado frente a su familia por oponerse a ser secuestrado

#VIDEO STRONG IMAGES! -He opposes kidnapping and they riddle him in front of his family, in # Michoacán

Armed subjects assassinate a father of a family in Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, for resisting being kidnapped. The man was accompanied by his children and his wife, who recorded the events.

According to local media versions, the victim named Luis "E" was a businessman dedicated to the transport of minerals, and before his murder he went with his family to make some purchases aboard his truck.

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#VIDEO ¡IMÁGENES FUERTES! - Se opone a secuestro y lo acribillan frente a su familia, en #Michoacán

Sujetos armados asesinan a un padre de familia en Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, por resistirse a ser secuestrado. El hombre iba acompañado de sus hijos y esposa, quien grabó los hechos.

De acuerdo con versiones de medios locales, la víctima de nombre Luis “E” era un empresario dedicado al transporte de minerales, y antes de su asesinato acudió con su familia a realizar unas compras a bordo de su camioneta.





Para Bolivia 🇧🇴 MAR (la bandera más larga del mundo) https://bit.ly/3m3ZlhE