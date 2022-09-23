A RALLY & Concert In SUPPORT of the REFERENDUM to the LPR, DPR, Zaporozhye & Kherson Regions was held on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow. - 092322

A rally in support of the referendum in the LPR, DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions is held on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow
The rally “We don’t abandon our own” in support of Donbass started in the center of Moscow on Manezhnaya Square, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. 50K was estimated.
