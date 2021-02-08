© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates is a Satanic Psychopath [08.02.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
210 views • August 13, 2021
Bill Gates Never finished school. Not an engineer. Not a doctor. Not a virologist. Not elected. Owns virus patents. Owns vaccine companies. Visited Epstein Island and Peter Nygard's house dozens of times. It is his desire to kill billions around the world.
PhukY0uG00gle
441 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/POFKQ7OVxifG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/phuky0ug00gle/
PhukY0uG00gle
441 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/POFKQ7OVxifG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/phuky0ug00gle/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.