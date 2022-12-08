AZ Sheriff Fires Back After Biden Snubs Border Visit

Sheriff Mark Lamb: "After two years, our deputies know this administration is not committed to protecting our borders. On the contrary, you can clearly see they just don't care and they're proud. Their policies are actually contributing to this. And they have to know that this isn't by ignorance or by accident or incompetence."
https://rumble.com/v1zfla2-az-sheriff-fire-back-after-biden-snubs-border-visit.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.