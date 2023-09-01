Mark Grenon From Federal Prison: US Gov Accused Us Of What THEY Were Doing

Mark Grenon joins me live from federal prison in Miami to go into detail about how the US government not only violated the First Amendment against him and his sons, but half of the Bill of Rights in the process. Grenon and his sons were indicted and given a jury trial, but not a trial by jury. He explains the difference and how their case is now before the Supreme Court. This case has major implications for each and every one of us who choose to look after our health our way and not the government's way.

