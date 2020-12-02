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Βρετανικής κατασκευής χημικά όπλα με προορισμό τους τζιχαντιστές της Συρίας
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12 views • December 02, 2020
Απρίλιος 2018. Ο Συριακός Αραβικός Στρατός έπιασε μεγάλη ποσότητα χημικών όπλων Βρετανικής κατασκευής που προοριζόταν για τον εξοπλισμό των τζιχαντιστικών ομάδων στη Συρία.
Η Μ. Βρετανία συμμετείχε μαζί με τις ΗΠΑ και τη Γαλλία στον βομβαρδισμό της Συρίας, για να αποτραπεί η χρήση χημικών από τον "χασάπη της Δαμασκού", Μπασάρ Αλ Άσαντ...
Η Μ. Βρετανία συμμετείχε μαζί με τις ΗΠΑ και τη Γαλλία στον βομβαρδισμό της Συρίας, για να αποτραπεί η χρήση χημικών από τον "χασάπη της Δαμασκού", Μπασάρ Αλ Άσαντ...
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