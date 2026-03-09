Trump’s War With Iran Is Costing Nearly $1 Billion Per Day-NTEB-MARCH 9 2026

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On this episode of Rightly Dividing, perhaps you’ve noticed that gas has gone up over $0.50 per gallon since the Iran War began, and should it continue into springtime, we could very well see a return to Biden-era gas prices of around $5.00 per gallon in a nationwide average. At that point, a recession would be a near guarantee. Man, this is a lot of bad news, so let me give you some good news. Russia is having a boom time as Europe turns to them for their oil and natural gas needs, and that is making Putin a very happy man. OK, so that’s not really good news, but it’s the best we’ve got as the Iran War continues to escalate. Here’s a sobering historical fact: since the invention of the airplane for use in warfare, no air war has ever produced a victory without also putting combat troops on the ground. Not a single time. Iran is not going to surrender, and as this thing drags out, either Israel, the United States or both of them will be forced to wage a ground war. WWIII becomes more and more possible, and probable, with each day that this undeclared war drags on. Today we get you up to speed on the whole mess.