The Silent War Ep. 6093: Treason, Busloads of Girls Taken, VaxFails, WW3, Trump: 'No Mandates'

In this episode of The Silent War-Veterans Attempted to Save Americans in Afghanistan But the US State Department Stopped Them.7 busloads of American Women taken by the Taliban.Pentagon Knew IN ADVANCE Specifics of Kabul Airport Attack at Abbey Gate that Killed 13 Servicemen and Women — Did Nothing.Only 5% 120,000 of Evacuees were American.90 Retired Generals Penn Letter Calling For Austin And Milley To Resign Immediately.Vax is Failing: Covid Vaccines Less Effective at Preventing Hospitalization, CDC Says.Biden Regime Investigating Republican States Preventing Mask Mandates In Schools – “Discrimination”.Sept 1 China takeover of international South Chinese Sea - Gen. Mike Flynn's younger brother Charles has been promoted to 4-star general and assumed command of US Army Pacific. Japan has announced to deploy missile & electronic warfare units on Islands near Taiwan against China invasion.Trump on the Vax: "I think mandates are terrible."“I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries…Scare the f*ck out of them.”Japan discovered weird contamination in millions of vaccine doses: 1. Shots with pink stuff in them. 2. Shots with black stuff in them. 3. Shots with shiny metallic magnetic stuff in them.Chase Bank picks a fight with General Flynn and immediately regrets it, backing down.In just five years, the percentage of Republicans with at least some trust in national news organizations has been cut in half – dropping from 70% in 2016 to 35% this year.andSocial Security running out of money sooner than expected.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat