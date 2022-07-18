Should We Vaccinate Our Children, Especially Premature Babies?

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Reviewing vaccine research can be overwhelming if not daunting for parents when they are trying to make the right decision for their newborn babies, especially when the children or child is premature or of very low birth weight.
In this video, Dr. Dale reviews just some of the research and information he feels parents should be given when deciding whether to vaccinate.