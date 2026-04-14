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CTP (20260417) BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026E (S3EAprSpecial7) Richard Walsh More Caught Than Taught BTS
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026E (S3EAprSpecial7) Escape The Owner Prison (What If Your Work Is Stealing (not sealing) Your Legacy?

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk with Richard Walsh about the moment a thriving business turns into an owner prison and how losing everything forces a hard reset on identity, priorities, and faith. We leave with a simple challenge: build systems that protect your time, show up for your family, and finish well.

• Why “sharpen the spear” means constant growth in faith, mindset, and discipline

• Richard’s path from the Marine Corps to entrepreneurship and reinvention

• The identity trap of becoming what you do

• The 2008 to 2009 crash and the decision to choose family over status

• What Escape The Owner Prison teaches about delegation, systems, and vision

• How businesses strain marriages and why grace keeps relationships alive

• Fatherhood, homeschooling, and raising kids with purpose

• Why waiting for perfect conditions can keep life on hold

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