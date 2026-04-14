CTP (20260417) BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026E (S3EAprSpecial7) Richard Walsh More Caught Than Taught BTS

CTP BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026E (S3EAprSpecial7) Escape The Owner Prison (What If Your Work Is Stealing (not sealing) Your Legacy?

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk with Richard Walsh about the moment a thriving business turns into an owner prison and how losing everything forces a hard reset on identity, priorities, and faith. We leave with a simple challenge: build systems that protect your time, show up for your family, and finish well.

• Why “sharpen the spear” means constant growth in faith, mindset, and discipline

• Richard’s path from the Marine Corps to entrepreneurship and reinvention

• The identity trap of becoming what you do

• The 2008 to 2009 crash and the decision to choose family over status

• What Escape The Owner Prison teaches about delegation, systems, and vision

• How businesses strain marriages and why grace keeps relationships alive

• Fatherhood, homeschooling, and raising kids with purpose

• Why waiting for perfect conditions can keep life on hold

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