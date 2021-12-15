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Kamala Harris wonders why elctricity doesnt make a noice
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950 views • December 15, 2021
1. MAX IGAN: HOW MUCH ARE PEOPLE REALLY PREPARED TO TAKE?
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https://www.brighteon.com/7145edeb-7926-4149-b3f8-eb4fd3142fcd
5. Man arrested and sent to a quarantine camp because "HE MIGHT CATCH THE VIRUS IN THE FUTURE". An insane story from Tucker Carlson.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/man-arrested-and-sent-to-a-quarantine-camp-because-quot-he-might-catch-the-virus-in-the-future-quot_fG8DeRJazTiyeEB.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MQGstSLNrb64/
2. PROOF That Smart TVs Are NWO Spy Tech Watching You. Same with your laptop
https://www.brighteon.com/f7faaf9c-5558-498e-80b0-5448e3d92de4
3. Fauci Released COVID On The World… For The Greater Good
https://www.brighteon.com/38ff4350-5478-4da9-98b8-64042ea2cc29
4. There are two idiots in the White House. Kamala Harris wonders how the electric car charges because there is no guzzling sound or fume when plugged in
https://www.brighteon.com/7145edeb-7926-4149-b3f8-eb4fd3142fcd
5. Man arrested and sent to a quarantine camp because "HE MIGHT CATCH THE VIRUS IN THE FUTURE". An insane story from Tucker Carlson.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/man-arrested-and-sent-to-a-quarantine-camp-because-quot-he-might-catch-the-virus-in-the-future-quot_fG8DeRJazTiyeEB.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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