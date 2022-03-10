"Death By Government" | The Mandates Killed a Vietnam War's Worth of Millennials

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Edward Dowd: "[From the beginning of summer to the fall], there were 61,000 excess millennial deaths. Basically, millennials experienced a Vietnam War in the second half of 2021."
"This is what we call democide, death by government."
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