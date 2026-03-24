Mark of the Beast Deceptions / Tricks | Is Anything Real?

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Deception for the MOTB System | What is Real?

If it were possible even the very elect would be deceived:

• Scripted war destroys the food supply, famine, inflation.. ID2020 for Food Stamps?

• Digital plandemics by Iran, false flag – ID2020 to get on the Net

• Oil destruction, burn the old to control your travel.. Lock down 2.0, Evil Tech in Cars

• 6G and the BCI program, new brain chip tech but is it really needed?

• Netanyahu’s 3 Deep fakes, why

• Reversal of the Smith Mundt Act – Media can lie

• Robots that look real, have human brains, self healing skin, synthetic bodies, tied to Ai

o How could this be used to deceive you???

• Alien Disclosure url

• And more..



