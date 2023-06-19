Create New Account
Liz Wheeler: Joe Rogan SMOKES Pro-Vaxx “Scientist”
(June 19, 2023) Liz Wheeler's summary: "Controversy erupted over the weekend after vaccine safety expert and Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' and previous Rogan guest Peter Hotez called for Spotify to censor the show. Now, Hotez is being called upon by all of Twitter to debate RFK on Rogan’s show. You have to see this interaction to believe it."


The full Liz Wheeler Show: 'Joe Rogan SMOKES Pro-Vaxx “Scientist”, Plus Reject Anheuser-Busch’s Newest Non-Apology | Ep. 362': https://rumble.com/v2v2w1k-joe-rogan-smokes-pro-vaxx-scientist-plus-reject-anheuser-buschs-newest-non-.html

