This was posted at about 8:30 AM this morning, January 26, 2023
Destruction of a group of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdeyevka
Tonight, reconnaissance officers of the 1st OBSPN NM DPR recorded heat signals emanating from an enemy group in the northeast of Avdeyevka. The artillery of the 11th regiment immediately reacted.
The shot hit right on target.
