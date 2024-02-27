Combat Hysterectomy Symptoms Naturally with Guest Suzette Yackell

Does your doctor really LISTEN to you? Sometimes the best diagnosis is made by listening to patient symptoms to understand what their body needs.

In 2009, Suzette visited Hotze Health & Wellness Center after having a hysterectomy. She was experiencing mood swings, sleeplessness, night sweats, and low energy and knew something wasn’t right.

After a thorough history, physical examination and blood work were taken, and by truly listening to Suzette’s symptoms, it was evident that she was suffering from hormonal decline and nutrient deficiencies.

She was prescribed a custom treatment program that included bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, vitamin and mineral therapy, and a yeast-free eating program that turned her life in a new direction! After 5 years on the program, she convinced her husband to take charge of his health as well, and he’s never felt better!

Join Dr. Hotze and his special guest Suzette Yackell, as they discuss her journey from suffering post-hysterectomy symptoms and gastrointestinal issues to an energetic life full of vitality!

